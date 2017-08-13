As Nawaz Sharif’s slow moving convoy works its way through Punjab on the path to his residence in Lahore, the ousted Prime Minister’s speeches seem to get bolder and more belligerent by the mile.

There has been no sudden shift in the stance adopted by Nawaz Sharif, nor can you point at one moment in time to identify when the change took place, but this steady drip of confrontation has changed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) stance from the one it had adopted in the aftermath of the disqualification.



So far the attention has been solely on the number of supporters and the zeal of the crowd at these rallies, and these metrics are being used to judge Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming tour.

While many an anchor can use these metrics to build their own version of the rallies’ “success” in traditional terms, it is this morphing stance that needs closer inspection.

It is no longer just belligerent political rhetoric exhorting the party to stand fast and fight back, it is now becoming an open rejection of the Supreme Court’s verdict and an insurrection against the powers that be which allegedly “conspired” to oust a democratically elected leader.



The reason why this talk of “revolution” is dangerous is because it is pits the institutions against each other.

A verdict that was legally valid – which was contested and accepted as such by the whole ruling party – is now being rejected by Nawaz Sharif, who is leading choruses of supporters to chant the same.

Disagreeing with the reasons for the verdict and challenging it in court is completely different from claiming that the verdict was orchestrated by “some people who did not like Pakistan’s progress” and conspired to rob the people of their mandate.

The first is the legal right to appeal; the second is a battle of the legislature verses the judiciary, and contempt of court to boot.



Nawaz Sharif needs to be careful here.

Fanning unspecified and unconfirmed conspiracy theories to justify the tribulations of PML-N is irresponsible and not befitting his stature as ex-Prime Minister.

This confrontational style will not help his government either – it will weaken the state institutions and increase the risks of violent altercations in the future.

