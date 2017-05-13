Media houses often refer to themselves as the fourth pillar of the state; they claim to play the role of interest articulation, traditionally played by political parties in a polity.

However, along with this role comes power, but often no responsibility.



The show, Eidi Sab Ke Liay, organised by a TV channel at Baharia Enclave is in the limelight for bad arrangements and a lack of safety.

The security and safety of the audience did not matter when the only interest lay in making profits; a reason why nothing was done about the rusted metal framework beneath the seats.

It collapsed leaving two dead and several injured.



The incident only came to light on social media, proof that there are gaps in traditional media that only social media can help fill.

After the accident the on-ground team turned a blind eye towards the crowd and turned off the lights making rescue efforts even more difficult.

Not a word was uttered, no apologies to those injured, and no responsibility taken.

The story was sidelined perfectly until people started speaking up about it and sharing pictures on social media.



Jibran Nasir, civil right activist, took up the matter on Twitter and Facebook, is offering legal help in the matter.

However, no FIR was lodged by Islamabad Police.

The case is a strange one – all parties are silent, but the silence of Islamabad Police and Capital Territory Administration is highly questionable.



Every other day, Pakistan manages to hit a new low.

We set precedents of inhuman actions and heinous crimes.

None of us is on the side of humanity or honesty.

We ensure suffering on every level possible; from individual to state institutions.



The small ray of hope is civil rights activists who advocate for the exploited masses and now the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, who has taken notice of the incident and ordered Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Islamabad Police to prepare a report on the inaction by the authorities.



Freedom given by the state should not be misused and action against those guilty should be a reminder of that.

