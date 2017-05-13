Now that Ehsanullah Ehsan is in custody, the two priorities following his capture should be information and conviction.

The first entails information gathering by intelligence agencies regarding the financial channels, sleeper cells, facilitators and any other snippet of knowledge that the state can get out of the former TTP JuA spokesperson.

The debriefing must be thorough and must lead to significant advantages in the fight against militancy – wasting a high-level arrest would set us back by a lot.



However, once the security agencies are certain that they have everything they can possibly get from Ehsan, the next step should be to ensure that he is handed over to the courts – preferably military courts specifically set up to try and convict hardened terrorists.

Whether or not the death penalty is given is a question for later, but at the very least, Ehsan must be forced to face justice.



Public opinion is also in the favour of Ehsan being tried for his crimes, but even beyond the public, many of our lawmakers are on the same page as well.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has issued directives to the Ministry of Interior, the KP government and the KP’s Inspector General of police to include Ehsan’s name as an accused in the Malala Yousafzai attack case.



There are so many instances of terror that Ehsan has proudly unannounced on behalf of the terrorist factions he worked for.

One such case is shooting Malala Yousafzai.

While Ehsanullah Ehsan did not pull the trigger, his lofty status in the leadership clique of TTP at the time all but ensured that he was directly involved in the planning and execution of this heinous crime (among many others).

For this, he must face the music.



Nabbing an influential terrorist such as Ehsan and giving him amnesty would embolden the leadership tier of all militant factions in the country.

Setting the precedent of making them pay for their crimes – for all of them, even the failed attempts – is of paramount importance.

Including Ehsan’s name in the charge sheet of the Malala attack case, and any others he took the time out to announce needs to take place now, so that the public knows that letting him go scot-free is not something the government is considering.

