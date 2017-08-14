With Trump’s occupation of White House, it has become impossible to deny or obscure the great chasm between an elite that seizes modernity’s choicest fruits while disdaining older truths and uprooted masses.

The American nation has recoil into cultural supremacism, populism, and rancorous brutality.



The freest country in the world, the United States, is witnessing the ugliest forms of curtailment on freedom of expression.

On Friday, a car rammed into a group of people peacefully protesting against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 19.

The situation became worse when late Friday night, a judge granted the white nationalist group permission to rally in protest of the city’s decision to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E.

Lee from Emancipation Park.



However, the gathering turned violent before noon, as waves of arriving white nationalist marchers armed with cudgels and carrying shields met with heckles and projectiles from counter-protesters who sought to block their route.

The city government has already declared an emergency to normalise the tense situation.



Nonetheless, Mr Trump found it hard to criticise the provocative actions of the far right demonstrators.

Instead, the president condemned the “violence on many sides.

” What else can one expect from a president who has come to power relying largely on hate speech against minorities? The far right groups are strong constituencies for him.



America has been a long defender of free markets, and jobs afforded to people who had merit and talent.

This was fine for the rich southern Bible-belt constituencies of the US after World War II, but with globalisation came competition, and jobs started going to real talent that was not white-American.

The free market, that once served American selfishness now don’t.

So American will now build walls around them to become “great”, whatever that means, and throw the leftover bricks at immigrants and minorities.

