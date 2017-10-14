After years of open discussions, heated debates and endless speculation we are finally here; the next evolution of cricket.

A true Test match world championship and a One Day International (ODI) league will be introduced to international cricket after both were given in-principle agreement by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on the final day of the governing body's meeting in Auckland.

A trial four-day Test match has also been approved

Cricket – with its starkly different formats and a library of ever changing rules – has always been a sport in flux.

However, the introduction of the ODI format in the late 1970s and the T20 format in the late 2000s stand out as major reinventions of the game; experiments that achieved what the intended to do – generate public interest in a notoriously lengthy sport.



The introduction of the Test championship and the ODI league is on par with those reinventions.

Isolated bilateral Test series are not “meaningless” anymore – each team will play 6 series, 3 at home and 3 away, all of them leading up to a final series between the top two sides.

Similarly the league will give each bilateral ODI series weight, as they directly impact league ranking as well as qualification for the World Cup.



It is hoped these changes will give the meandering international sport some context outside tournaments like the World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

It will also mandate that prominent teams – who bring with them generous broadcasting deals and ticket sales – play against smaller nations, distributing the revenues more equitably around the world.



A lot is still undecided and subject to change.

Furthermore, most of the new formats will become fully operational at the turn of the decade, so Pakistan has time to acclimatise to the change.

Weather any of this will lead to a Pakistan-India bilateral series is still unknown.

