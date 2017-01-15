Opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz expressed his helplessness in recovering stolen medals of his father, the renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, even after the passage of more than a year, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday.



Ahmad Faraz is acclaimed as one of the best modern Urdu poets of the last century and the medals in question are a Hilal-e-Imtiaz and a Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Indeed the loss of these awards must be a source of pain to his family, yet, the loss is small compared to the horrors of crime that much of the Pakistani nation faces routinely.



Every police case, robber, petty crime, assault, requires the police to pursue it to its logical end.

Ideally the nature of the crime should not matter; justice should be pursued on all accounts.

But in reality, the police force is thinly spread, and crime rates are too high for every case to be given the same importance.

Over population, police corruption, political corruption, terrorism, and a number of other problems continually inhibit the police from doing a good job.

Lawmakers would be better advised to legislate to solve these problems, rather than focusing on immediate personal concerns.

While the medals are important national icons, they are private possessions and must be treated as such in a police case.



Senator Shibli Faraz stated at the meeting that even a sitting lawmaker was unable to get justice from the police system.

The statement, hopefully unintentionally, asserts that a senator in Pakistan is more worthy of justice because of his position.

It is insensitive for a lawmaker to ask for his problems to be given priority, when thousands of murder cases, rape cases and kidnappings remain unsolved.

The Senator has a very important forum to vocalise his grievances, something 99 per cent of Pakistanis do not.

Maybe along with his grief over the medals he could also advocate for his constituents, many of who have grievances much more painful.

