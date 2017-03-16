There are rumours of extension of the seventh NFC award in the new fiscal year.

Working on the new federal budget will start soon but the government has shown no interest to constitute a fresh NFC award.

The provincial governments are highly agitated and are pushing towards creating a new resource sharing formula.



The five-year constitutional arrangement of the 7th NFC award expired on June 30, 2015.

However, the centre decided to continue with it in 2016.

Opposition leader, Khurshid Shah, also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to announce the 8th NFC award.

However, nothing was done in response.

The reason provided by the federal government was that the budget was due in three months and hence, there was no time to work on the constitution of the new NFC award, but this will not do.

The government has had more than one opportunity to settle terms on a new formula, but has been unable to get the provinces to agree – the fault lies with the centre.



Members of the Sindh, KP and Balochistan provincial governments have been trying to coordinate with the Finance Minister, Mr Ishaq Dar, but reconstituting the NFC does not appear to be the federal government’s priority.

The federal and the provincial governments decided to close the matter in January 2017, but no meeting has been convened in the last six months to discuss the matter, and this cycle of extending the award until the next year must come to an end.

Perhaps the federal government is waiting for 2018, when this might become someone else’s problem, but this sort of attitude is not healthy, for the country or the ruling party.



There are several issues at hand here, and the smaller provinces blame the Punjab government for delaying the matter.

The distribution of funds, at this point, is primarily based on the population of the provinces.

However, other factors need to be taken in account too.

If issues of poverty, underdevelopment, and others are given the required weightage in the distribution formula; other provinces are likely to catch up with the development of Punjab.

However, with the census being conducted, there won’t be any excuses left.



The 8th NFC award was also meant to allocate three percent to the National Security Fund, and four percent to Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, AJK.

At this point, when reforms are being proposed for FATA’s merger into KP, it seems like a good time to work on the new NFC award.

It will give the region a boost and will be a sign of their inclusion in the country.



Continuation of the 7th NFC award will only highlight the government’s misplaced priorities and will strengthen anti-Punjab voices in the parliament.

