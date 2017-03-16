On Tuesday, the Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani made a startling revelation.

The hijab had been made compulsory in universities and colleges, and the girls who complied would be given additional 5% academic marks as an incentive.

The reaction was swift, harsh, unanimous and justifiably outraged.

Before the situation could spiral out of hand, the Punjab government tweeted that the news was “fake news” and no such measure had been instituted in the province.

As the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief, the government added that it firmly believed that merit was the only criteria on which students should be judged.



The Punjab government should be commended for shooting down a ridiculous proposal promptly and for the right reasons.

Such a measure would have jarred against the federal government’s message of tolerance and religious freedom, and would have been a blow to basic standards of quality education.



Basic standards of quality education bring us to Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani – who clearly does not have a firm grip on the concept.

This may be described as a “proposal” now, but Mr Gilani was adamant – lyrically so – that the hijab had been made compulsory under his order.

Even if it was a proposal that was shot down, a minister who allows such a proposal to be tabled needs to be relieved of his portfolio immediately and assigned somewhere more suited to his preacher like tendencies.



Education should be about merit alone; apparel, piousness or any other arbitrary criterion that gives one plus points has no place in any education system.



For this to come from the Minister of Higher Education – who also outlined another frivolous measure requiring teachers to prepare “one-liner” pearls of wisdom for each class – is an embarrassment.

This post is clearly beyond his intellectual capacity, and the Minister should be sent back to school to improve it if possible.

