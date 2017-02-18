The mass mobilisation campaign of the PPP is falling apart following the current wave of terror which has gripped the country, causing security agencies to refuse permission to PPP rallies. After the Sehwan attack, apart from blocks by security agencies, even public opinion is set against the PPP over its inability to protect the people of the only province in the country where it still has power.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira bemoaned the state of security in the country, insensitively insinuating that it worsens whenever the leadership decides to have direct contact with the people and that the PPP had never been given a level playing field to contest elections. The PPP has no one to blame but themselves for the current state of the party and the lack of infrastructure and facilities in Sindh under its rule. When the deadly blast ripped through Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan killing at least 72, many took to social media to vent their anger at the lack of hospitals and post-disaster support to victims. The injured of Sehwan Sharif had to be taken to the nearest hospitals in Nawabshah, which is 94 kilometres away and Hyderabad which is 149 kilometres away. Many succumbed to their injuries on the way when they were being carried on motorbikes in the absence of ambulances.

This is Sindh, the most prosperous province after Punjab. This is also the province which has had the PPP in power for a long time. There is no excuse for bad governance. The military and ruling party can be blamed for security lapses, for flawed intelligence, but there is an element of unpredictability in these attacks. Resources such as healthcare, roads and transport, should be unequivocally assured to people when the worst happens, and here they were not.

Rural Sindh is still largely functioning without proper infrastructure, inadequate health and education services and the situation remains unchanged despite promises before every election. Once the most popular party in the country, the PPP has been reduced to an outdated political body that has had to dissolve all its organisational bodies last year in hopes of a revival. To renew and realign with this identity, Bilawal has been very active in the past few months, visibly moving around in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta. However, his strategy must evolve to improve the conditions of the people of Sindh if he hopes to mobilise the people of this country.