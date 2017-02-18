In light of the increased frequency of deadly attacks in the country in the past few days, the state has taken certain steps that might be perceived as part of the plan to ensure that there are no more terrorist incidents after the shocking attack in Sehwan at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The government has responded by closing the gates at Torkham border, summoning Afghan diplomats to both the Foreign Office (FO) and the General Head Quarters (GHQ), alongside issuing a statement that India is behind the spate of attacks that took place this month.



Closing the border gate does nothing to prevent infiltration along the Durand Line, considering that the border stretches over 1500 kilometres.

However, it is hoped that the Afghan government is at least perturbed by the gesture.

The attack on the check post along Torkham is only further proof that terrorists are indeed using Afghan territory in their attempts to cross over and conduct attacks in Pakistan.

Greater vigilance along the entire border remains key.



Identifying India as the culprit behind these attacks achieves little to nothing for now, our immediate concern has to be finding the men on ground, and intelligence on who they take orders from.

Indian involvement in these attacks obviously cannot be dismissed, and if the Indian state is supporting non-state actors targeting Pakistan, tracing financial channels and getting the Afghan government to comply with Pakistan’s demands of handing over 74 designated terrorists and clamping down on others targeting Pakistan is virtually impossible.

However, the effort must be made.

Demands of accountability from the Afghan state must be vocal and repeated.

They serve the purposes of Pakistan being on record demanding intelligence and help to end terrorism, to no avail.

It must not be forgotten that the state has been a safe haven for terrorists since Al-Qaeda, and Pakistan Taliban pledge allegiance to the emir of the Afghan Taliban.

The links are hardly as vague as we have been made to believe.

