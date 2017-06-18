Polio is that disease which continues to threaten the lives of Pakistanis, and there may still be need for more vigilance.

Despite awareness campaigns, several people still continue to believe that the vaccine provided by the government facilities will do more bad than good to their children.

While previously, private doctors were also seen endorsing the view; a number of parents also do not make the effort to read up about the threats of the diseases and believe the information that is being passed on to them.

1 in 10 parents fall prey to such misinformation.



The government of Pakistan decided to initiate a dedicated effort towards the cause.

This meant that the vaccinators would go from door to door to convince parents to vaccinate their child.

If they claim that their child is already vaccinated, official proof is required in such cases.

However, the failure of abiding by the rules would result in a fine and jail time for the parents.



The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has pointed that the government of Pakistan has been able to promote the cause very intelligently.

The awareness programmes, commitment to the cause and exceptional leadership has given the programme the required push.



However, there are still avenues that await being addressed.

A large amount of data still remains missing.

While there are claims of the situation improving, IMB still believes that the quality and authenticity of the data might be questionable.

A report issued in 2016 revealed that parents of 46,967 children refused to vaccinate their children across the country.

At the same time, the quality of the programme in Quetta is still not up to the mark, and we are nowhere near the desired target.



The pace of the polio eradication programme is extremely slow.

Although there are reasons behind it, but still, the aim was to achieve a transformative change; which no one can see happening.

There is a strong need for innovative approaches to address the problem.

