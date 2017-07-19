As tensions flare up again along the Line of Control (LoC) after a brief lull, the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a telephonic conversation over the established hotline on Monday, but it seems very few attempts were made at de-escalation from both sides.



DGMO Pakistan Army Major-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza informed his counterpart that recent ceasefire violations had led to the death of two civilians and four soldiers, and warned that if this continues Pakistan would stop showing restraint and target Indian supply lines.

Indian DGMO Lt Gen A K Bhatt, in response, asserted that all action by India was taken in retaliation, that the Indian army has the “right to retaliate”, and will continue doing so.

Both sides may have polar positions on the facts of the matter, but are united in aggressively (and dangerously) posturing.

What is different this time around is de-escalation has been discarded from the off; with both sides using the hotline – designed specifically to stop these kinds of incidents ironically – to threaten and warn the other.



The recent lull in the ceasefire violations was a short one, as virtually daily incidents are being reported and causalities are racking up on both sides.

With very little clarity over what the “skirmishes” really are, as is customary, both sides blame the other for starting the attacks.

An element of sabre rattling is also part and parcel of these flashpoints; all manner of iterations for “stern warning”, “befitting response” and “right to retaliate” have been heard before.



So is this recent spate of undeclared skirmishes business as usual between these two nations; one that will follow its own inscrutable ebbs and flows before cooling off – as it has done countless times before?

Past incidents indicate that it eventually will, but that does not mean it is something that should be considered part of the norm.

These are armed conflicts between two heavily militarised forces; each single incident has the potential to spiral out of control.

Even incidents that are ‘in control’ or just part of normal engagement lead to great loss of life.

This steady drip of causalities on both sides of the border cannot be ignored.



It is unacceptable that both nations are locked in a low-key armed conflict and cannot seem to extract itself from it.

This is not the norm, nor should it become one – instead of trading threats our military leaders should work to gather to find an end to this pointless killing.

