In a match in which it entered as the decided underdog against the tournament favourites, in a tournament it entered as the lowest ranked team that had struggled to secure qualification for it, the Pakistan cricket team has done the unthinkable and lifted the International Cricket Council’s Champions’ trophy – that too against its arch rival India.

It was against the odds, and it was difficult, but living up to the title it seems to revel in, Pakistan has truly been unpredictable.



This was the first time Pakistan has lifted this trophy and the first time it made it to the finals.

It wasn’t just a hard won victory; it was a complete reversal of fortunes.

Having been beaten by a heavy margin in the opening league match by India and written off by commentator’s home and abroad, Pakistan staged the ultimate comeback, it improved with every game, scraping through the group stages, bossed a strong England side in in the semi-final and absolutely demolished India on the final by a bigger margin than it was beaten.

It was a complete performance in every department; batting, bowling, fielding and captaincy.



This is big achievement for a young, inexperienced team recently formed under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed and the coaching of Mickey Arthur.

This is a new era for Pakistan cricket, when its limited overs team is finding its feet and it’s otherwise settled Test team would be struggling to replace the old guard of Mishab Ul Haq and Younis Khan.

This victory bodes well for the future of Pakistan cricket; where a young but talented team can grow together in stature.



Forced to service in without domestic cricket, Pakistan has shown that it can still produce mesmerising performances when it wills it.

It is a rare happy day for Pakistan, which should be enjoyed together as a nation.

