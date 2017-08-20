The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Friday released its list of best and worst cities of the world to live in.

While Melbourne retained its top position this year as well, Karachi was also not behind in retaining its position as one of the worst cities of the world to live, coming in at 134 out of 140 cities surveyed.



The statistics are drawn keeping a few factors in view.

These qualitative and quantitative factors range from healthcare, education and infrastructure, stability, and culture and environment.

The irony is that in the last three years, despite the international limelight, the condition of Karachi has not worsened or improved.



The city that was once referred to as the city of lights due to its liveliness and cosmopolitan outlook is now encroached with a number of problems.



Transport is one of the biggest issues in the city.

Despite the vast land and the ever increasing number of people, successive governments have not made any attempt to improve the public transport system nor the condition of the roads.

Accidents are also very common because of lack of observance of traffic rules, and the inability of law enforcement agencies to implement laws.



The availability of water is also a rarity in the city.

A city which has a lot of economic activity should not be plagued by issues of water, electricity and housing.

However, a lack of planning has made it difficult for the residents to manage their affairs easily on a day-to-day basis.



Security lapses in the city are also one of the most impending problems of the city.

Over the years, militancy in the area has increased.

This not only includes local gangs but a huge part is also played by the political parties that maintain their circle of influence through patronising violence.



Political parties often criticise the Sharifs for only focusing on their constituency, but at least tangible evidence of their work is present in Punjab.

The public cannot be kept under any illusions for long.

It is high time that parties of Sindh realise that, especially the PPP, that has been able to keep its grip on power in Sindh, yet has not been able to visibly improve the situation of Karachi or of the province.

