The President of the United States of America (USA) loves attention; he proved that during his political campaign and also after gaining office.

The tactics that he uses are generally blaming the opposition for wiretapping him, making misogynistic and racist comments in lieu of being politically correct, and when all seems to fail; he resorts to accusing himself for keeping tabs on “himself”.



The last 11 days have been very crucial for the Trump presidency.

There are voices within the administration accusing Trump of siding with the Russians and taking his help for assistance in the US elections.

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, was fired one fine morning.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, whose moral rectitude and exacting style of management is well known, was appointed as the special prosecutor to look into the matter.



Instead of managing it like the President of the United States; the inexperienced Trump took to twitter to complain about a lack of investigation against the crimes committed by Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Pretty sure that the gentleman is unaware that when you make such claims, there has to be an evidence to go with it; otherwise in colloquial terms it is known as whining.



He also added by saying that it was the greatest witch-hunt of a politician in American history; again very easily using a reference that shook the American people and applying it to himself because of a little discomfort.

Mr.

Trump needs to wake up and realise that he is the President of the United States of America.

Everything thing that he does or says is going to be scrutinised, and he will be held accountable for it.



In April, he gave a statement that he misses his old life and that he thought that being a president would be easy.

This is what Americans have chosen for themselves; a country that professes to have civilised and moved ahead of everyone.

It is about time that they stop selling an alternate reality to the world.

