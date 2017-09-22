The National Assembly (NA) of Pakistan, in the sitting of Wednesday adopted a resolution against the atrocities being faced by Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The general discussion before the adoption revolved around the lack of international intervention regarding the issue, the violence being committed by the government of Myanmar, and the absence of a Muslim narrative on the issue.



While it is extremely important to raise a voice against extremism and violation of human rights anywhere in the world; there are several reasons why the adoption of this particular resolution was nothing but futile.

The first was that after the adoption of the resolution, the rest of the session was spent arguing over why the resolution was not strong enough.

These included several reasons such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not spearheading campaign for the protection of Muslims, no policy solution towards Bangladesh’s refusal to admit refugees, and the general silence of the countries.



It goes without saying that if so much energy was being put into negating the end product the “unanimous” resolution could have been planned effectively before being adopted.

What it represents now is a failed attempt at trying to sympathise with Rohingya Muslims to gain political points, but not actually having the strength to do anything about it.

If the intention was to get to something, a different course of action should have been taken.

The Myanmar problem has been mentioned several times before in Pakistan as well.

This was not the first time attention was being drawn to it - several parties, individual lawmakers, political activists, and private citizens have protested against the violence already; which is why the audience was expecting mature policy decision from the ministers.



There is no use of adopting a resolution which is non-binding and non-operative.

We may keep on registering our protest in our own NA, but that will not have an iota of effect on the actions of the Myanmar government.

Neither will they stop because of a resolution in Pakistan; neither will Pakistan have the space to take action against the violence.



This resolution is an empty gesture and such platforms mean nothing.

The only thing that Pakistan can actually do is register its protest at the on-going meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Better yet, start treating the Rohingya refugees in Pakistan correctly by providing them aid and making them a party of the system via national identity cards.

That is something in Pakistan’s control and something that should be addressed instead of issuing empty condemnations to irrelevant audiences.

