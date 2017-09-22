In contrast to his earlier remarks against American interventions, President Trump has taken a U-turn.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump threatened Pyongyang, “if it [the U.

S] is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.

” Trump or for that matter Washington thinks that using a belligerent rhetoric will force Kim Jong-un to rescind North Korea’s nuclear program.



On the other hand, the foreign minister of North Korea already dismissed Trump’s remarks.

While comparing Trump’s speech to nothing but to a “dog’s bark,” he asserted that Pyongyang would not roll back on its nuclear program.



What will this war of words bring to both these countries, war hysteria among the masses of both the countries, maybe? Whereas the North Korean regime is paranoid that the U.

S government wants its complete destruction, such thinking is not mislaid considering recent events.

One can trace that paranoia back to the Korean War.

Ever since Harry Truman in 1950 threatened to use nukes against North Korea, the country has “lived under US threat perception.

”

Trump’s speech is a provocation.

He doesn’t know what the Pyongyang reaction will be.

However, it is not hard to assume that Trump’s belligerent remarks will strengthen Pyongyang’s determination to achieve nuclear capabilities at all costs.



What is the best way or advice to Trump administration in the present situation? Some international actors including China, Russia, and South Korea have already advised the US what recourse to take.

All these important states, as the situation in Korean peninsula has made them, are asking Trump’s administration to resume the dialogue process.

Diplomacy and talks are the only viable options lying in front of Washington.

Any militarism will bring a new conflict that would obliterate millions.



As the word wars will not solve the current crisis, perhaps an alternative approach will.

