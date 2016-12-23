When Kulbuhushan Yadav was arrested on Pakistani soil nine months ago, the case was highlighted in the media, both here and across the border.

The Modi government and their intelligence agency scrambled to cover their tracks while analysts in Delhi called for a review of internal security within the bureaucratic and political ranks in Delhi.

Now the case is all but dead and the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs have expressed their discontent at the delay in completing dossiers against the Indian spy, and insisted this was weakening Pakistan’s stance internationally.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz insisted there was no lack of evidence to cause such a delay.



Yadav’s confessions were caught on record, and apparently the government is in the final stages of compiling additional information, yet the case remains incomplete, pointing to the apparent lack of political will on the part of government to delay submission of solid dossiers in the face of continued Indian aggression on the Line of Control, or a paucity of evidence which may embarrass the government to clearly admit.

Nearly 45 civilians have been killed and 138 others injured as a result of LoC violations, and if there is any convenient time to highlight India’s role in sponsoring terrorism on Pakistani soil, it is now.



When Yadav was arrested the Indian media tried to spin the story to present him as an Indian businessman.

Soon the story unravelled, considering the damning evidence against the man – his passport, language and confession – all betraying his true identity.

Soon the Indian side started speculating on what could have happened and what led to his capture.

A newspaper named Ahmedabad Mirror which is owned by the Times of India, reported that Indian contacts to Yadav were inaccessible and had probably gone underground or had already been arrested and thrown behind bars, according to officers from the Mumbai police.

It also mentioned the fallout of the Yadav’s arrest “is the frantic counter-winding operations launched by the Indian agencies in India as also in Pakistan.

”

Pakistan has complied with all its legal obligations by duly notifying India of the arrest and detention of Yadav.

It is time to bring this saga to a close as Pakistan has had enough time to collect evidence against him and it is pertinent to present this information to the international community.

Yadav’s case is inextricably linked with the Kashmir cause as well as peace in the region, and hence should be resolved.

If Pakistan has to justify Indian interference and aggression, this is the time and this is the case.

Unless, the claim against Yahav is baseless and the government has been crying wolf – something no one wants to be true.

