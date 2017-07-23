The much-anticipated resignation of US White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer comes only a week before President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law are set to testify before the Congress on questions raised over their ties to Russia.

While the past six months of the presidency have been turbulent, theselast two weeks have been the most difficult in the short reign of the new administration; just last week, President Trump’s attempt to explain the basic principles of health insurance misrepresented facts completely – making experts sceptical of whether the President even knew the features of the healthcare bill he was looking to push.



Sean Spicer’s own journey as Press Secretary has been fraught with problems; from denying that the administration was looking to put a travel ban in place (even though the President categorically stated otherwise), to his poor choice of analogy in comparing Assad to Hitler (claiming that the latter did not use chemical weapons on his people), there were many points in these six months when his resignation was expected if not anticipated.

The final straw for Spicer was undoubtedly the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as his Communications Director.

With Spicer reporting to the new Director in an increasingly competitive White House, things would not have worked smoothly for too long.



Trump’s dissatisfaction with Spicer’s work stems from the inability to defend Trump when he needs it most – the President wants to have the ability to say whatever he wants with his press team making saves whenever necessary.

Although Mr Trump has kept most of his end of the bargain, his press team has fallen short of the expected standards.



In fairness, Spicer’s job has not been easy; there are many holes that the President’s team must regularly dig him out of – but Spicer’s own gaffes have added to the flak directed at the White House, instead of protecting it.



With the President’s approval rating below 40 percent nationally, Mr Scaramucci and Spicer’s replacement – his former deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders – have their job cut out for them.

But beyond the communications team of the White House acting as a positive image-builder for the President, the new Communications Director will also have to contend with increasing factionalism within the White House staff – Mr Spicer was brought into the team by Mr Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus, who might not take kindly to losing one of his own.

The change in the White House, although significant – because the communications team has borne the brunt of the public’s criticism for mistakes made by the President – does not reflect a change in the way things will be done at the White House.

More controversy is to be expected.

