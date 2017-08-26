On Thursday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was ordered by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ban all sorts of content which belittles and disregards the recent verdict of the Panama case.



The petition was filed by the member of the Civil Society Network Pakistan, Amna Malik.

She believes that it is the duty of the judiciary to enforce and implement the clauses of the constitution, especially when it comes to Articles 62 and 63.

Nobody in the state should have the right to make contemptuous speeches against the institution.



Amna Malik claims that that PEMRA has failed to perform its duty and has not been able to stop the broadcast of scandalous content.



First things first; it is indeed true that the Panama verdict was a historic moment for the institution of judiciary itself.

Freedom of the judiciary has long been curbed in the country to make independent decisions.

This time around, the court took all the evidence into account and gave a verdict.

And we are not talking about just any court, it is the Supreme Court of the country that is under discussion.



It is one of the most highly regarded institutions in the country, which upholds the law of the land.

When that institution takes a decision, challenging it must be given a lot of thought.

Yes, people do have freedom of speech and they can have reservations about the decision, but it is completely different when the state machinery itself disregards the authority and authenticity of an institution.

It is downright disrespectful and demeaning.

It undermines the state and its sovereignty.



It is incidents like this which highlight that even the torchbearers of democracy cannot fully comprehend the amount of power a state and its institutions have, and how far it can take a country if institutions start being respected.

It is because of setbacks like these that military courts have to be established.

The judiciary is pressurised so much that taking an independent decision becomes almost impossible.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cannot use the platform of the government to criticise its own organ.

They can have reservations, but there are legal means to it.

And if those means do not prove fruitful, they can certainly not resort to discrediting the authority of the judiciary from the pulpit.



Media houses were not accused of being accomplices in the act because the state guarantees them freedom to broadcast the current affairs of the state.

It is PEMRA that needs to be responsible.



PEMRA, thus, needs to be extremely vigilant in such matters.

The irony is that every organ of the state is more interested in moral policing, rather than upholding the sanctity of the state.

