Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nothing short of a paradox.

He instigates jingoistic and nationalist sentiments by berating Pakistan for ‘sponsoring terrorism’ then goes on to tweet birthday wishes for our Prime Minister.

While there’s nothing wrong in extending good wishes to a counterpart, is there no real goodwill expected from him? The insincerity is visible.

Just another Modi PR gimmick, like the time he paid a surprise visit to our PM as a “goodwill gesture” only to have diplomatic relations unravel in the aftermath?

Mr Modi displays eccentricity in every aspect of his leadership.

In the midst of a crumbling economy and chaos at home in the aftermath of his demonetisation move, he laid the foundation stone for what is set to be the world’s tallest statue with a projected $530 million cost.

The statue will pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, a 17th-century Hindu ruler who fought the Muslim Mughal dynasty and carved out his own kingdom, and is set to be twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.

Perhaps he sees himself akin to the revered ruler and wants to follow in the Hindu warrior’s footsteps, fighting against the Muslim faith.

Coincidence? While the Muslim minority of India might think so, hardcore Hindu nationalists will not.



Considering his politics of unpredictability, it is yet to be seen how he responds to the goodwill gestures made by Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have released 220 Indian fishermen in the first batch on Sunday, while the second batch of 219 fishermen will be released on January 5, 2017 in a real act of humanitarianism.

In response, the Indian authorities have been asked to release 156 of Pakistani fishermen, but there has been no confirmation of the request.



Commander, Southern Command, Lt Gen Aamir Riaz at a recent event even invited India to share the economic benefits by joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project instead of employing subversive activities against Pakistan.

Considering that Russia has also expressed its willingness to be a part of the CPEC, India is most definitely feeling left out of the mix.

But to accept such an offer would mean to bury the hatchet with a long-time enemy, which equates to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Is India ready to quit being a “spoilt kid” – as quoted by Chinese state run media – to be part of something greater, or will it continue on its path of volatility headed by their slightly delusional leader?