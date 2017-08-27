An exercise that took the back seat in the past two decades, the completion of the 2017 census is a major step taken by the government that it must be commended for.

To Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) credit, they are also the party that last organised the national headcount in 1997, with two successive governments (one of them democratic) neglecting to do so afterwards.

On its part, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics must also be congratulated on a tremendous effort to conduct the tally and compile the results as effectively and diligently as possible, amid threats from terrorists.



A provisional result has been released, with the final report to come later.

The most startling aspect of the summary of results is the fact that the country’s total population increased by a whopping 57 percent in just nineteen years – from 1998 to 2017.

Out of the total population of 207.

77 million, 110 million are in Punjab, 47.

9 million in Sindh, 30.

5 million in KP, 12.

3 million in Balochistan, 5 million in FATA and 2 million in Islamabad.

Data on Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has not been released in the provisional results, which is why the total might increase even further with the final report.



Another interesting fact to note is that there are now over 10,000 transgender persons in the country, and 106.

45 million males and 101.

31 million females.

While the gender distribution between the three sexes has remained roughly the same in terms of percentage, having 10,000 recognised transgender persons in the country means that the state no longer has any excuses to not look for the welfare of the marginalised third gender.

Provision of education and employment opportunities, alongside protection from threats and general improvement in the lives of the community is a necessity, with a number as large as this.



With a 57 percent increase in almost two decades, Pakistan’s overpopulation problem has now reached newer and more terrifying heights.

There is a dire need for the state to change common perceptions about contraceptives and family planning, and to discourage households from having any more children than necessary.

If this keeps up, Pakistan might soon have to employ drastic measures such as a restriction on the number of children allowed to be born to a family.

Thankfully, we are not quite there yet, but the results make one thing obvious – we do not have twenty years, or even a decade more to lose.

