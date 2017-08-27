On Friday, a sixteen-member squad was announced for the World XI T-20 series by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The series start next month in Lahore, and the Qaddafi Stadium will once again witness the highs and lows of cricket.

Players like Muhammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Kamran Akmal have not been able to make it to the squad.

Three new players have been introduced to the team due to their brilliant domestic performance – Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin.

All former players – Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Moin Khan and Ramiz Raja – have welcomed the decision and promised full support.



After the decision of holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Pakistan and its great outcome; the authorities were given a morale boost that international cricket can be welcomed in the country.

Pakistan has been dealing with the issue of terrorism for long now and it has affected the one sport which Pakistanis are crazy about.



Such an initiative on part of the PCB is a huge achievement.

Credit goes to Najam Sethi, who was formerly responsible for the success of PSL.

It is due to his resolve of making cricket thrive again that Pakistan will witness an international series.



At the same time, hosting such a large scale event also puts the authorities under a lot of pressure.

A certain narrative has been built in the international arena about Pakistan.

To be able to defend the sanctity of the country and establish a strong security hold, its success should be a guarantee.



Stringent measures need to be taken to ensure security of the international players.

These players take narratives back home.

They must witness the hospitality and love that Pakistani people have in their hearts.

Planning is key here.

Extensive measures need to be taken by not only the PCB, but also the state and law enforcement agencies.

It was due to their efforts that the last event was a huge success.



It is times like these which remind us that it is collective effort on part of our state and its institutions which bring out the best of results.

These events unite the nation and ignite the hope for such moments which highlight the unison of Pakistani people.

More than international cricket, it is domestic cricket that inspires people, motivates them and gives the players the chance to showcase their talent on home ground.

