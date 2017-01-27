Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has had enough of the province’s lacklustre healthcare sector.

While attending a meeting to review health and the expansion of the PM’s national Health Insurance Programme on Monday, the Chief Minister said it was “time to change the cruel system which has been prevailing for decades and if this rotten system is not changed the revolution will replace it.

We have to correct this system and proceed forward in a professional way.

”

There are not many in the province who would disagree with the statement, although they would surely point out that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Shahbaz Sharif have been at the helm of Punjab for the past decade.

If the system is “cruel” or “rotten”, then is has become so under their direct supervision.



However, it does seem as if the province is reorienting its priorities.

While the Chief Minister vowed to complete modernisation of 40 district and tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs and DHQs) by the end of June by installing new equipment and hiring competent staff, a general debate on provincial healthcare policy is taking place in the Punjab Assembly – where these promises were repeated.



It has to be mentioned that the government primary healthcare minister Khawaja Imran Nazir did try to claim that Pakistan’s regional healthcare ranking was only behind Sri Lanka – in fact it is far behind many regional countries – and that even this failing was due to the fact that young doctors had organised themselves into associations and found support in the opposition.

However, this rather weak attempt at deflection did not carry the government very far, as the opposition ranks soon brought out facts showing that Pakistan was spending only 0.

9 percent of its GDP on health which was equal only to least developed countries like Cameron, and the majority of this was spent on salaries of officials and not on operation or development of facilities.



The opposition jabbed that the legendary “Punjab speed” – referring to the PML-N’s self-given compliment of prompt project construction – seems to be absent in the health sector, as no major hospital has been made in the last 25 years, and part of the ones constructed, such as the brand new Services Hospital in Lahore and the surgical tower at Mayo Hospital still remain in-operational.



If Shahbaz Sharif is truly committed to wiping clear the accusation that his government ignores healthcare, then this is where he must start.

