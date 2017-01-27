Pakistan’s law-makers are slowly moving towards granting the public one of the most intrinsic rights, related to state accountability, the right to information.

The Senate Select Committee on Wednesday approved ten clauses in the Right to Information Bill 2016 currently doing the rounds in parliament, with another twelve still left to consider.

The issues discussed within the committee included the process of application for obtaining information from state institutions, computerising existing records and establishing a complaint and review process for denying access to perceived ‘sensitive’ information.

But perhaps the most important facet of this discussion was agreeing on what makes information ‘sensitive’ and how to mitigate this issue and grant the people the right to hold the state accountable at the same time.



Protecting documents or information that could lead to a national security threat if released is the most obvious marker for the state to draw the line.

But as is the case with nascent democracies and countries where institutions and interests often overlap, many institutions in the Pakistani state – including both the government and the security establishment during the course of the country’s history – have often used the excuse of national security to conceal information not related to the issue.

The committee’s agreement then, to weigh the merits of public good versus the threat to national security, and allow for laxation on restrictions when issues of human rights or corruption are concerned is a very positive step in granting an important right of the people.

This is exactly where the line should be drawn and the Senate should be commended for arriving at this logical conclusion.



The principle behind granting the right to information to the people is a means to counteract the enormous powers the state has, both as the only legitimate user of violence as a coercive tactic and as the caretaker of the public’s accumulated wealth and using it for public good (this pertains to defence, public utilities, legislation and everything else the government and its institutions are tasked with managing).

In a modern democracy, these powers necessitate the need to have a legitimate accountability mechanism, one that is not only limited to state institutions keeping a check on one another.



The people need to have direct access to information on how the state does business, and as long as that does not include information on strategic weapons placement or defence plans, or anything else related to national security for that matter, no state institution should be able to disguise it as such, especially when the rights of the people are being subverted, or their money is being spent for all the wrong reasons.



Now that there is agreement on where the line is drawn, one can only hope that our representatives expedite the process of ensuring that the state is held accountable for its actions, when out of line.

