There are things one has to give Nawaz credit for.

Coming back to Pakistan to face the accountability courts is a big move in a country where political asylum and flying away abroad is most politicians’ plan B.

Here he has shown virility as compared to his biggest rival, Musharraf, who despite his bravado, travelled abroad rather than face the many charges against him.

Despite his recent speeches targeting the judiciary, Nawaz has shown some respect to the legal system by complying by the orders of the Accountability Court.



Furthermore, in his press conference following brief court appearance the former Prime Minister made some valid points.

He remains the first of equals: among the many names named in the Panama leaks, he is the only politician being targeted and who is accepting responsibility for being on trial.



However, just returning to Pakistan does not render Nawaz’s hands clean, nor does it justify the rest of his belligerent press conference – which followed the same flawed rhetoric of his GT road speeches.

There are still many holes in the narrative he has been building the last few months and for which he needs to be criticized and asked to justify.



The swagger with which he boasts of respecting law and order for appearing before an “unfair” court is directly contradictory to the stance he has been taking for the last few months.

Throughout the NA-120 by elections and his march from Islamabad, Nawaz has posed a heavily confrontational strategy targeting the judiciary, making statements disregarding the court of law and favouring “the court of the people”.

Perhaps the most harmful consequence of such aggressive rhetoric was his pitting of the parliament against the judiciary; of the vote against the law.



Coming back to Pakistan was just one of many small steps Nawaz has to take to prove his commitment to the rule of law and by the looks of it; only half of his heart is in it.

Three of his children and one son-in-law have references filled against them, yet all of them show no signs of returning to face the music.

The non-compliance of his children seems suspicious and could signal that Nawaz’s commitment to law might only last until a negative verdict.

He might even have bought his return ticket.



Whether the verdict against him is positive or negative, if Nawaz complies with the courts, him being one of the first politicians to accept responsibility and affirm law, will be praised in history books.

His coming back to London is a commendable move: however, his children’s dismissing attitude and his verbal disregard of the judiciary indicate that he may not have both feet firmly in Islamabad’s soil.

