Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale, filed an appeal against Kulbushan Yadav’s death sentence with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday in Islamabad.

He also repeated India’s demand of granting consular access to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy, Kulbhushan Yadav in the attempts to secure his release.

The Indian government has requested for access over ten times now from the Pakistan government, and the Pakistan government has given its unrelenting refusal, standing its ground time and again, as it should.



Yadav’s conviction has sent ripples of outrage in India, even when it is an open and shut case of a foreign spy being caught.

When a foreign national of a rival country is caught partaking in subversive activities against another country, the wisest course of action for the country of the accused is to exercise patience and allow for due process to be followed and not antagonise the rival county.

Pakistan held its tongue in the case of Ajmal Kasab because his terrorist activities within India were proven.

Kasab was not sponsored by the state and was not a spy but a criminal.

In comparison, Yadav’s case puts India in much deeper water.

The Indian state is complicit.

Their lack of patience and cooperation will only be counter-productive for them.

The furore proves that Pakistan’s has a case.

Yadav is an ex-Navy man and from his own account, a serving member of RAW.

Why should Pakistan grant consular access to India for a man who was carrying out terrorist activities on the government’s behalf?

Regardless of whether Pakistan grants consular access to India, the Indian government has neglected to answer any of the questions posed by Yadav’s capture.

What was his business in Balochistan? Why did he have two genuine Indian passports, with one of them under an assumed identity? Even some unbiased Indian journalists admit that his activities were suspicious.



Even if we dismiss the video confession of the Indian spy, the fact remains that Yadav also confessed to crimes against Pakistan to a magistrate and the court.

There can be no reprieve for a self-confessed criminal.

India can forget about consular access to Yadav; instead it should take the conviction of their agent as a lesson and cease any attempts to threaten Pakistan’s security, or risk losing face, and the lives of its secret agents.

