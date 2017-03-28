Work done for the greater good always manages to take on a controversial hue in Pakistan.

Throughout history – with notable examples such as the Kalabagh dam, the polio drive, and more recently the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – projects that the entire country stands to benefit from are politicised for personal gain or political leverage.

Kalabagh dam’s construction is the most notable example of this – the ruckus created by political parties such as the PPP has all but ensured that what was supposed to be the answer to the country’s energy woes (not to mention the benefits it gave to flood management and water scarcity issues) has become an unending question, never to be addressed.



The latest casualty of political rhetoric is the census being held across the country currently.

While relevant questions of omitting sections for disabilities and specific minority sects and religions have been raised, alongside this, there is the usual politicking and sloganeering being carried out.

Questions about how the census might affect the demographic representation of provinces, or the process being engineered to serve the ruling party’s own ends are only some of the (empty) accusations that have been thrown around.



But this is not all.

Politicisation is one thing, but when this turns into direct attacks against the census or those conducting it, we have a much bigger problem.

The attempted IED attack on the road connecting Turbat to Dasht in Balochistan is evidence of this.

According to the security agencies, the foiled attack is believed to have been targeted against officials carrying out the census, which is indicative of a lack of support from elements within Balochistan for the census process.



UN observers have declared that they are satisfied with the headcount being carried out by the state’s machinery, which tells us that the issues being raised against it are only political.

What should have been included or omitted is a moot point anyway at this point.

Parties have problems of their own, while many in Balochistan think that a headcount now, with the influx of Aghans and Pakhtuns might make Balochis a minority in their own province, even though this is simply not possible.



For once, political parties, other concerned citizens and groups need to get behind a programme that serves to be beneficial to the country as a whole.

There are clear developmental issues in many areas of the country, and only by knowing how many people it must cater to, can any government actually work towards making tangible improvements to the economy and the country in general.

We must learn to set our political differences aside when needed, and work for a common good every once in a while.

