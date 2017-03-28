On Monday, the Interior Ministry informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Facebook administration has been blocking illegal blasphemous content on Pakistan’s request and 85 percent of such material on the social networking site has already been removed.

Law enforcement has already arrested two people in connection with the posting of blasphemous material online, and a joint interrogation team has been constituted to probe into the matter.

A few days ago, envoys from 27 Muslim states were invited to Islamabad to draft a joint response to the problem of blasphemy, and met with the Interior Minister in a session described as “fruitful”.



This should be the end of IHC’s inquisition.

The steps taken above and beyond the requirements satisfy the court that the government is taking adequate steps to combat this problem.

The court should now withdraw the hanging threat of ordering a complete ban on social media, and provide a swift and uncontroversial judgment in a case that has caused much trouble for the national anti-extremism narrative.



There are lessons to be learned by the government here.

Establish a dedicated Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) department for dealing with public complaints, provide them with ample resources to effectively review each complaint and take action if found substantive, and link the complaints procedure to a law enforcement task force – trained and specialised in dealing with this sensitive issue – which can take policing action if necessary.

Most importantly of all – do all of this quickly, quietly, and effectively.



As the present episode demonstrates, publication of complaints, the duplication of the offensive material and an outrage that follows do more damage than the actual offensive material does.

The outrage is magnified and the pressure on the government and the court snowballs into something unmanageable.

Nip this problem in the bud and everything is much easier.



The same must be done for the flip side of the blasphemy coin; clamp down on seminaries promoting vigilantism, hate speech against minorities and religious friction.

For every site plying blasphemy online, there are hundreds promoting extremism and sectarianism.

The government demonstrated itself to be able to take pro-active measures to pre-empt a harsh judgment by a zealous judge, if only it could demonstrate the same sort determination and industry when pre-empting religious violence.



These processes must work hand in hand; the government must implement the National Action Plan with the same haste with which it tackled blasphemy.

