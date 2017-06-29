Whether it was the delayed reaction by the US government to mediate between two key allies (Saudi Arabia and Qatar) or the stubbornness of Saudi Arabia, the country has refused to back down from its demands to end the diplomatic isolation of Qatar amid growing fears of introducing a further round of restrictions on Qatar and its allies.



The US has spent years of time and energy into cultivating its reputation of a global mediator, intervening whenever it deems necessary, often without the blessings of allies and foes alike.

At a time when two of its allies are quarrelling, using its influence ought to be the best course of action, but the Trump administration has so far been unable to get the Saudis to take a more negotiable stance.

If it had acted sooner, this might not have been the case.

The stalemate and the US playing both sides then, is not a sign of double dealing or playing two US allies against one another, but a failure by the US to see a situation developing before it got this heated.



Failure to come to a settlement is a direct threat to US interests in the region, which is why waiting for this to blow over without intervention was the US’ second big mistake in the conflict between the Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The first, according to many political experts, was visiting Saudi Arabia and strongly endorsing ‘Muslim-NATO’, which ironically was being touted as a unifying body in the Gulf, but has made the schism even wider.



The Trump administration’s failure to come up with anything that even closely resembles a foreign policy is a direct reason for this.

Keeping two allies happy when they do not see eye to eye over many issues and are engaged in a constant power struggle is no easy task.

Complicating the matter further by giving one a symbolic upperhand through verbal endorsement is where the US was at fault.

Now it must look to get Saudi Arabia to relent, or risk seeing the situation get infinitely worse.

