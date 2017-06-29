A Baloch separatist, Abdul Rasool, leader of the Baloch Liberation Army, along with his group surrendered to the security forces on Wednesday.

The armed forces consider this a huge success and are hopeful that with his surrender, the law and order situation will improve in certain districts of Balochistan.

While the surrender of powerful separatist leaders is always a positive and a step towards bringing the writ of the state back to Balochistan, there is a long way to go still before peace and stability is properly established in the province.



External elements are unquestionably involved in fomenting unrest in the restive province, but there is a reason our enemies find fertile ground to sow the separatist seed in Balochistan’s population.

The need of the hour is to engage in self-reflection.

Military forces have been active in the region for almost a decade now.

If asked for an objective analysis of the law and order situation in Balochistan, then the situation in the region is clearly not up to par.



Seeking a military solution to a problem, which could have been solved through dialogue, has brought nothing good to the people of the region or the country.

Every now and then, some militants lay down their weapons voluntarily or are arrested, yet the situation on the ground has never changed because of such surrenders or arrests.

The problem of separatism must be tackled from its roots; the causes for its existence must be addressed, instead of fighting tooth and nail for territory against our own people.



Since the problem of Balochistan is a political one, the solution needed must also be political.

Why don’t we give a chance to our politicians to solve the problem at hand? The only successful tactic to overcome militancy was dialogue.

In the case of Balochistan, it may take some time to reach a conclusion where every stakeholder wins, but for this, at least engaging all perspectives in the province is key.



The roots of the present day insurgency lie in the decades-long practices of neglecting the demands of the province and exploiting its resources.

This attitude on behalf of those in power has marginalised the Baloch people.

They lost faith in the political process as a tool of empowerment.

The evidence in this regard is the electoral process of 2013 where a large number of Baloch people didn’t vote on the call of separatist leaders.



How can this ongoing conflict be ended? The answer is simple; engaging those who have resorted to militancy as the right path, in a dialogue will bring an end to the conflict in Balochistan.

Empowering the region economically and politically will be a step forward in the right directions.

But most importantly, mainstreaming Balochistan, allowing for media access in the province and allowing for transparency is instrumental.

