While it is a common sight that political parties use different tactics to malign and outmanoeuvre each other; it is highly disrespectful and unprofessional to comment about women political leaders and women supporters. It is one thing to counter the arguments of a rival political party but commenting about the character, dressing or any personal attribute is downright indecent.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is presiding over as mass of controversy; the verdict of Panama case, pressure from the opposition for resignation, the Dawn leaks scandal, and Mr. Jindal’s visit to Murree without a visa for a secret meeting with the PM. It was time to show restraint, and if the opposition had to be countered, accusing women party workers and supporters of unsubstantiated ill-conduct is in bad taste. While Imran Khan is often criticised for using derogatory language, his arch-rival has proven he is no better.

During the rally that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held in Okara on Saturday, it was expected that the Prime Minister would counter all the allegations made against him, and counter the demands of resignation made by the opposition parties. He chose to talk about the women that attended the rally of PTI, while at the same time claiming that his party did not indulge in character assassination.

He labelled them vulgar for enjoying the chorus of the music along with everyone else to show support for their leader, and praised the ladies at his gathering for not doing the same. Maybe it was easy to deflect his ire onto women, always easy targets for politicians in and out of parliament.

The comments were disrespectful, and uncalled for. Women have the right to be at political functions, and support their parties and leaders in whatever way they chose without having to be censored needlessly. The PM’s attitude only damages their incentive to contribute, and castes a shadow over their acceptance in the political sphere.