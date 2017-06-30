On the question of mainstreaming Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), a consensus among political parties is still lacking. While all political parties favour its merger with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) and Mahmud Khan Achakzai (Milli Awami Party) are opposing the move. The decision to mainstream FATA was made this year replacing Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) with the Riwaj Act. However, people have already expressed their reservations on the new act as they say it’s no different than the document it intends to replace. JUI-F and the Awami Party don’t oppose the merger because of the flaws in the Riwaj Act, but for the political clout they will lose when FATA loses parliament seats. It’s a lose-lose situation right now.

The reason to merge FATA with KP, as given by political parties, is to bring real changes in the lives of the ever-neglected people of FATA in the socio-political area. The decision of merger was made when the area experienced the worst militancy of its kind never seen before. While it is important to empower and mainstream this part of Pakistan socially and politically, the real reason of religious militancy is the economic backwardness of the area.

Neglecting the economic aspect of empowerment will not serve the purpose of curtailing militancy. Observing the patterns of militancy, Pakistan is witnessing two different types of militancy on its Western side. In Balochistan, the disgruntled ones have been engaged in armed struggle against the state trying to legitimise their fight on nationalist rhetoric. On the other hand, people in FATA fighting the state machinery are using a contorted interpretation of religion. Though the driving forces behind the ongoing-armed conflicts in both areas are poles apart, yet both these forces produce a similar result: display of resentment in the form of militancy.

Not overlooking the fact that Balochistan is a province where people have been empowered socially and politically, it is economic disenfranchisement that has fuelled armed resistance over there. Similarly, profiles of the arrested militants from FATA reveal one staggering fact that majority of them were unemployed youth.

However, the fact that merger of FATA with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa will let other political parties in the area challenging the dominance of Fazlur Rehman is the only plausible reason why his party is against the merger scheme. It is about time that political parties forgo their narrow political gains for the greater good of the people of the region. If political leaders overcome the opposition on merging FATA with KP, only then they can think of empowering the area economically.