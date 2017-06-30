Many in the country will be happy to hear that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the death of a traffic warden in Quetta, who was killed when a vehicle driven by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai ran over him earlier this month.

The action of the Chief Justice punctuates the building public pressure, and keeping with the expectations of the people for a free and fair trial like any other, it comes with directions to the police to ensure that no threat or pressure is exerted on the family of the deceased traffic police official.



While these are unquestionably positive steps that will go a long way to ensure that justice is done in this case, as far as policy or precedent go, the sou moto action presents a more complicated outlook.



Considering the “reconciliation” and “compromise” based overtures by Mr Achakzai to the victim’s family, the case being taken over by the apex court was surely needed.

But it speaks volumes about the strength of our law enforcement and lower judiciary that it is necessary for the Supreme Court to step in to ensure that a straightforward hit-and-run case with overwhelming evidence – through the now viral CCTV footage and eyewitnesses – is not perverted by the influence of a politician.

This case could have been, and should have been handled by the local police and the local court at first instance to show that even mid-level salaried officials can try influential individuals without recourse to high-level officials with influence to match.



The other matter of precedent is regarding the notion of ‘sou moto action’ – particularly how it lacks a defined set of precedents over its use.

The constitutional right given to the apex court to take up matters “on its own motion” without having to wait for a petition to reach its doorstep was designed to allow the court to remedy instances of blatant violation of law, to maintain public order, to prevent gross constitutional violation, to fix grave injustice.

Envisioned as the ultimate expression of the check on government provided by the judiciary, sou moto actions are supposed to take up weighty matters that have no other legal recourse, or where not attention is being paid.



While several actions of the court have done just that, more often than not the court ends up taking sou moto action in cases that reach the public limelight – despite the fact that the justice system was capable of handling them on their own.

While it can be considered ungrateful to criticise judicial activism, especially when it leads to justice, we should ask the apex court to be more circumspect in its use of the sou moto action – set precedents and go after systematic, large scale problems.

