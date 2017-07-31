It comes as no surprise that CM Shehbaz Sharif is set to be Pakistan’s next Prime Minister.

And while he contests the seat vacated by his brother and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to become a member of the National Assembly before his elevation to the top post, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will serve as the interim Prime Minister

At the moment these are the only facts that are confirmed about the make-up of the coming administrations – the rest of the positions is the major reshuffle are undecided.

It is not only the Cabinet and its related positions that are up for grab, the Chief Minister of Punjab and its attended positions will also need to be filled.



This presents the ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) with an opportunity to pick new and capable leaders that can give the party a new profile before the coming elections.

Here is a chance to wipe off the most stinging criticism against the PML-N – that it is the personal fiefdom of the extended Sharif family.



Initial reports suggested that this was not to be – Shehbaz Sharif had preferred his son Hamza Shehbaz, who is currently serving as deputy Chief Minister and is an elected member of the Punjab Assembly, to take his place as Chief Minister.

However, fears that the Sharif family will try to maintain its hegemony on the country’s top positions were soon allayed.



Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashraf Sarwar, Law Minister Rana Sannaullah and Provincial Excise and Taxation Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman have emerged as top picks to fill the position of Punjab Chief Minister.

The final decision rests with Nawaz Sharif, who vowed to lead the party despite not being in the top position as he vacated the Prime Minister house in Islamabad to travel to Murree.



Regardless of who is picked, a major reshuffle across Punjab and the Centre is on the cards.

The question of the position.

