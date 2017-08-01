LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will finalise the name of next Punjab CM as his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif is going to hold pillars of PM House.

In the last parliamentary party meeting of PML-N, the participants authorised Nawaz to choose the names for PM and CM after the Supreme Court disqualified him as premier.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be elevated as the PM and for the purpose, he will be elected to the National Assembly in mid-September.

Sources in PML-N say Nawaz will finalise the name of Punjab CM on his return to Raiwind after the election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as an interim PM.

However, they added that the names would be suggested by senior leaders on the basis of political worth and ability of the nominees to cope with the challenges confronting the party.

The party is very sensitive about Punjab, especially keeping in mind the importance of pre-election plan as it wanted to secure the 2013-like victory in the upcoming general elections.

It needs a CM in Punjab who not only maintains Nawaz league’s political grip but also keeps its legislators united at this crucial moment.

Another pivotal feature is the pace and timely completion of energy and other ongoing projects in Punjab, to convince the voters to elect PML-N to power.

Three names – CM Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz (MNA), Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Excise and Taxation Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman – are being considered.

Hamza is being ‘tipped’ as a leading candidate. He played a pivotal role in political and administrative matters of the province.

He, according to sources, is being dominantly mentioned at the party levels for next CM but at the same time, they say, he would be “playing the virtual role of CM even if he won’t be made the chief executive of the province”.

They also do not rule out the possibility of Hamza’s reaching the Punjab Assembly after contesting the election on the PP-159 Lahore seat to be vacated by his father.

Though Sanaullah has closely been associated with Shehbaz, the Anti-Sanaullah lobby may use the Model Town incident that brought bad name to his political stature.

The sources also count points against Sanaullah on his “equation as CM with PM Shehbaz Sharif as the latter harbours the feelings of peaceful coexistence and cordial ties with the establishment while the former act otherwise”.

They say Mian Mujtaba and another minister Zakia Shahnawaz may be considered to serve as interim CM for 45 days in case of Hamza’s election as the permanent chief executive of the province.

The names of Punjab Labour Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Food Minister Bilal Yasin are also being under considerations Raja Ashfaq is a very close to the Sharifs while Bilal is nephew of Kalsoom Nawaz. Raja won the PA seat from Murree that was also the NA constituency of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The sources say from the existing lot, Hamza appears to be the most suitable for the post. However, they say, before deciding his name, Nawaz may face the questions over appointing father in the centre and son in the province: and finding no one, out of 300 lawmakers, capable enough to substitute Shehbaz.

Last week, the Supreme Court disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif from public office, a decision that ousts him from the premiership for the third time, a few months before the scheduled general elections which would have seen him become the first prime minister to complete a full five-year term.

“He is disqualified as a member of the parliament so he has ceased to be holding the office of Prime Minister,” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan told the packed courtroom in Islamabad. As the verdict was announced opposition supporters erupted in applause, rushing into the street chanting slogans and handing out sweets in celebration.