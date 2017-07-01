rawalpindi - The Interior Minisiter Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has ordered an inquiry after an alleged afghan national was appointed in the Passport and Immigration Department of the Ministry of Interior as assistant director.

A spokesperson of Ministry of Interior, when contacted by The Nation, said the interior minister has taken notice of the appointment in response to media reports, saying the appointment was made through proposed procedure of FPSC.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has also directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to verify the related documents of the person and also confirm his Pakistani citizenship, the ministry spokesperson told The Nation.

According to details, an alleged Afghan national has been appointed as Assistant Director (AD) in Passport and Immigration Department of the Ministry of Interior.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Interior Ministry, sources said.

The alleged Afghan refugee identified as Sher Ahmed, son of Ali Ahmed has been given the job through Federal Service Public Commission on Balochistan seat via vacancy number F 4 103/2014-R while rejecting a large number of well-qualified and experienced aspirants who applied for the slot, sources said.

Sources added the Afghan national, who reportedly belongs to Helmand province of Afghanistan, is presently residing in Quetta and has retained Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) from NADRA allegedly after providing bogus information to the registration authority.

They said Sher Ahmed also managed to prepare other relevant documents including domicile, credentials on the base of the bogus CNIC.

Interestingly, he provided the experience letter to the recruiting authorities, who preferred him over a large number of candidates for the job in Passport and Immigration Department, source said.

Sources said the high-ups of a premier intelligence agency took serious notice of the appointment of an Afghan refugee as AD in Interior Ministry.

A top official of the premier intelligence agency has also written a letter to an official in Balochistan for an immediate spot verification of the individual, sources added.

In the appointment process, the relevant department or interior ministry had no role, the spokesperson clarified.