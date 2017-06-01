LAHORE - Was PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi’s “threat” to those investigating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons in the Panama Papers case an individual act or it had the tacit approval of the party leadership? What is the likely motive behind the outburst? Will his resignation as a member of the upper house satisfy his “addressees”? If not, what will it be the fallout of the fiery speech? How will the future proceedings of the JIT be affected?

These are the questions that have cropped up as a result of the utterances of the lawyer from Karachi, elected as a member of the Senate from Punjab’s quota.

Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday had appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case. He was grilled by the six-member JIT team for about five hours at the National Judicial Academy. The investigators include two members about whom Hussain had expressed his reservations because of their alleged political links. The Supreme Court had dismissed his reservations and directed the JIT to continue its proceedings.

Nehal Hashmi said in his speech: “Those who are scrutinising them [Sharif and his sons] will not be spared.”

“Those grilling... [be warned that] we will bring the day of judgment for you.”

“You are making the life of the prime minister difficult. The Pakistani nation will make it difficult for you to live,” he added, without specifically naming anyone.

His addressees are very clear. Those holding the prime minister and his sons accountable are either the Supreme Court or the members of the joint investigating team, whose proceedings are held under the supervision of the apex court.

Nehal Hashmi, being a member of parliament, is supposed to be “not insane” or oblivious to the likely consequences of what he said. He cannot make such a statement without being asked to do so.

In fact the rulers’ future is at stake because of the Panama Papers case, and an unfavourable judgment from the Supreme Court, based on an unfavourable report from the JIT, will shatter their future dreams. They are trying to use all possible tools to save their future – and wealth.

The Nehal speech was aimed to convey a strong message to those in the JIT or the SC bench to behave or get ready to face the consequences.

That the government and the ruling party disowned all that the Karachi lawyer said appears to be part of a well-thought-out plan. His resignation from the Senate or cancellation of his party membership is a move to show that the government has taken a serious notice of the controversial utterances. But nobody will readily accept that the senator acted on his own.

This is not the first time that the ruling party has intimidated the government functionaries.

In February last year, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself had sent a similar message to the National Accountability Bureau through a speech in Bahawalpur.

A published report of that event said: “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has hit out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recent raids on government offices and residences of government officials, asking the top corruption watchdog to act ‘responsibly’.

“NAB needs to take up cases only after thorough initial investigation. No one should be harassed without verification and solid proof,” said the prime minister while addressing a gathering of PML-N’s local government representatives.

He said he would also take up the matter with the NAB chairman. “If any person is persecuted, then the government will take action.”

The PM’s message brought the desired results. Record shows that the NAB has behaved to the satisfaction of the rulers. Its chairman refused to file a review petition in Hudaibiya papers case despite the Supreme Court’s order. (The paper mill belongs to the Sharifs).

The methodology used by Nehal Hashmi to convey a message to those investigating the prime minister and his sons – and the government’s disclaimer - resembles the one when an Indian journalist (Kuldip Nayar) who was on a visit to Pakistan in 80s, was, in a planned way, taken to the Islamabad residence of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan where the latter spoke about Pakistan’s capability in the nuclear field. Senator Mushahid Hussain (who was then Editor, Daily The Muslim) had accompanied the Indian journalist.

The interview was published in India with projection and remained a subject of controversy for a long time.

While Pakistan wanted to tell India that it was a nuclear power and any aggression by New Delhi would get a matching response. But at the same time it did not want to say anything officially about its capability. For this purpose, Pakistan not only denied what was attributed to Dr Khan by the Indian journalist but also asked Mushahid Hussain to resign as Editor.

Such a step was necessary to make the government’s reaction over Dr Qadeer’s interview credible.

Nehal has been “sacrificed” but the message the rulers wanted to convey stands conveyed.

Will the JIT members and the SC bench give in or dispense justice ignoring all threats? This will crystallize during the next few weeks. The nation expects that justice will be done even if heavens fall.