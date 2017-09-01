LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking extra care of his security keeping in view recent terror threats to VIPs in the province.

The chief minister has been facing terror threats for the last three years due to his stance on elimination of terrorism from Punjab and every part of Pakistan. Recently, he survived a major terror strike when a suicide bomber blew himself up near Arfa Karim IT Tower on July 24. At least 26 people, including nine policemen, were killed in this strike, which was carried out on the route of the chief minister. The fact that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was target of the attack was vindicated by Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, during an interaction with the media on counterterrorism measures and their outcome on August 21.

Previously, on a number of occasions, the media had flashed reports about terror threats to VIPs in Punjab. The name of the chief minister had also been mentioned in these reports. In view of this situation, the chief minister took some security measures, without compromising his inspections of development and welfare projects in Punjab. The chief minister has been in contact with bureaucrats and administrative officers of the province over the last two years, mainly through video link, and guiding them about development projects and law and order situation.

Shehbaz, who has been frequently visiting various development sites and public places, has cut his road travel short. Now he travels by air for most of his visits to public hospitals, kilns and wheat sale points. The chief minister’s last public appearance was on August 12 when he spoke to a PML-N gathering at Data Darbar on the conclusion of a four-day long GT Road rally of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Besides Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Club Road, Shehbaz holds meetings with officials at four other places as well. Tight security is maintained when he travels to these venues, which are equipped with videoconferencing facilities.

Despite limiting his outdoor movement, the chief minister stays in contact with the media for interaction on national and the provincial issues. The measures taken by the chief minister are precautionary and not due to any fear. A cabinet committee on counterterrorism has been set up on special instructions of the chief minister besides an anti-terrorism force and a full-fledged counterterrorism department in the province.

Earlier this year, a plot to assassinate Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was thwarted when counter-terrorism department (CTD) killed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi’s new leader Asif Chotoo in an alleged encounter.

According to CTD officials, the LeJ leader was planning to target the Punjab chief minister. They said Columnist Ataul Haq Qasmi was also target of the terrorists, who were demanding extortion from influential figures.

The four militants, including Chotoo were killed in a shootout in Sheikhupura by CTD acting on a tip that the group was planning an attack in Lahore.

“Big chapters of terrorism, target killings have been closed today,” the statement added. “These terrorists were merciless killing machines,” the statement issued by CTD said.

SAJID ZIA