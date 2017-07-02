islamabad - The beauty of historic ponds of Hasnababdal city has started fading away because of the ill- conceived renovations and negligence of the concerned officials, which resulted in the loss of heritage.

Around 40 kilometres travelling in the west of Hasnabdal city there is s place well known for the historical worship place of Sikh religion, Punja Sahib.

The city welcomed saints and conquers, as it was the main passage to Kashmir and Afghanistan. Both, (warriors & saints) left their heritage for the next generations.

The tomb of Hakiman and Lalarukh is the other famous visiting place after Punja Sahib because of the myth that ‘who is actually buried in the tomb’?

Opposite to the eastern gate of Punja Sahib, the garden ‘Tomb of Hakiman & Lalarukh’ is located in the footsteps of a hill.

The design of the garden reflects the traditional Mughal architecture, which has always kept the tourist spell-bounded.

But once again the beautiful resort of the biggest empire of the sub-continent is striving to keep its charm and value for the people.

The mausoleum along with a pond was built in 1589 by Khawaja Shamsudin Khawafi governor of the Punjab then.

He though built it for himself but Hakim Abaul Fateh Jillani and Hakim Huamam were buried here with the orders of Emperor Akbar.

The other monument grave situated in the eastern side of the hakim’s tomb is called Lalarukh’s tomb.

The oral history asserts that the personage buried in this tomb was a member of the royal family of the Mughal Emperor Hamayyun. Who died en-route to Kashmir.

During the Sikh rule a part of the garden was also turned into Munshi Khana.

However, the famous attraction is a 25-feet square pond that welcomes the visitors with its filthy water and children diving inside to cool off themselves in the scorching heat.

The garden was renovated at a cost of Rs3 million to preserve the history; however, the history looks complaining about the steps taken for the renovation of the historic site.

The pond filled with fishes gives the picture of negligence, as unclean environment around it is gradually decreasing the historic heritage.

The reconstruction of two ponds of pre-partition era adjacent to the garden also resulted in failure of the project. The launderers have set their shops beside the ponds and wash clothes in its water.

“Five years back, local administration decided to reconstruct this pond but they lost the fountains and thus the water level of this pond never rises above than two feet,” said a local Muhammad Arshad.

Few months ago, the administration again, reconstructed another pond of historic era into an open bathing place for locals.

“That pond was originally built in a design for ablutions before prayers but now it has become a bathing tub,” said Ahmed Nawaz.

He said that the old stairs made out of stones have been replaced with modern building material but the loss of heritage will be not be recovered.

A nullah passing along with the ponds is also flooded with water in monsoon season and the water fills up in all these ponds as well.

“It looks the heritage of the city is shrinking and a time will come when that nullah will sweep away the history of the city with its currents,” said Nawaz.

Rahul basharat