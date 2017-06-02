KARACHI - Prolonged power outages continued in the port city on Thursday, forcing the people to come out on roads and protest. The situation has come to such a pass that Karachiites do not get respite even during Sehar and Iftar.

Residents of Gulistan-e-Johar lost their patience and set tyres on fire on roads. Later, the protestors stormed K-Electric’s office, located in Block-12.

They damaged the property and set it ablaze. Unidentified men also opened fire at the office late Wednesday night.

Similarly, the residents of Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Shahrah-i-Faisal, New Karachi and Surjani Town also protested. They burnt tyres and blocked roads. However, they were dispersed after the intervention by police. Karachiites term unannounced power outages as unjustified, and also question the government’s silence over the issue. Various parts of the city again experienced power breakdowns on Thursday; the fifth of Ramazan. Intense heat coupled with unending loadshedding added to people’s miseries.

On the other hand, residents of most areas of the city, especially District West and District South, are facing the water shortage due to frequent interruption in the power supply. A resident of Nazimabad, Safdar Rizvi, said that the private power company’s negligence was criminal, particularly in view of scorching heat as well as the holy month of Ramazan. “Most areas of the city are experiencing 12 to 14 hours of loadshedding,” he added.

He cautioned that this was not the end of the story. “Not a single Iftar we have had this Ramazan under lights,” he said, and added that it was difficult to work during the day after spending the whole night without electricity.

A resident of Surjani Town, Yaseen Khan, said that KE had failed to provide electricity round the clock despite the fact that power consumption was low these days because all markets remained closed at night. “The tall claims the K-Electric had made before Ramazan that it would provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers have proved to be false as power supply to most areas of the city remains suspended, even during Sehr and Iftar,” he lamented.