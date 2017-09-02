LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the country where Musharraf like dictator grow bigger than the law, needs change of the justice system rather than replacement of the prime minister.

Every Pakistani was asking why the process of development was hampered by putting Nawaz Sharif out of power when he had given a new life to the nation, she remarked while addressing Christian community at a prayer meeting at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here yesterday.

Nawaz government ended loadshedding, brought peace to country by eliminating terrorism, and introduced a new era of prosperity and development by initiating projects like CPEC and establishing the network of roads and motorways, she maintained.

The PML-N leader said her father was disqualified when the country was on the trajectory of economic progress, unlike the year 2013 when it was nosedived due to financial crunch. By his disqualification the country has been pushed to instability, she said.

With statue of Mary high on the Church sidewall, Maryam stood barefooted in sanctity of the place.

Speaking softly unlike the past four days of roar and thunder in corner meetings, she discarded all sloganeering at the Church, though she received tremendous appreciation on expressing her sentiments for the Christians and telling how her 11-year schooling in Convent Jesus and Mary affected her life to make her what she was today.

The audience also acknowledged with clap when she told them about the education of her father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif at St Anthony School.

Arch Bishop Francis Sebastian Shah led special prayer for the health and victory of her mother Kalsoom Nawaz and blessings to the whole family. Federal Minister Kamran Michael, Punjab Minister Khalil Tahir, bishops, fathers and nuns were also present on the occasion.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif had not been disqualified for any corruption but only because he did not receive salary from his younger son.

On the other hand, Musharraf - a dictator who flouted the constitution - has come out bigger than the law, she said.

“Is there any court bold enough to call him (Musharraf) to question for his act, when Nawaz Sharif has been ousted on a ground which appears unimportant?” she asked, stressing that there was in fact a need to the judicial system and not a prime minister.

Maryam Nawaz said her father now was not fighting for himself but the people, for the sanctity of their vote, democracy and for a progressing and thriving Pakistan.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s four-day long rally had amassed around him the whole nation which has with one voice rejected the disqualification decision. “Nawaz was the love of the people earlier but now he is their passion,” she added.

She said by voting Begum Kalsoom Nawaz to win on September 17, the NA-120 Lahore constituency will in fact again vote for Nawaz and his mission of establishing sanctity of the ballot and building a strong Pakistan.

Lashing out at the PTI, which stands the major rival of the PML-N in NA-120, Maryam said that the opposition party vilified Lahore, its progress, and called names to the city development schemes.

She said today when the PTI ruled-province, KP, is hit by dengue no one was there to take care of the poor who were looking towards Shehbaz Sharif to fight this malady.

Alluding to Imran Khan, she said, while the poor are suffering he was enjoying life at mountains. She asked the people to cast away such party its leader and vote Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.