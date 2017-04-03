LAHORE - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said Sunday that there was no deal between PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party.

He also denied that the PPP had taken any initiative in this regard.

The PML-N leader was responding to queries put by journalists about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement in which the latter alleged that the two parties (PML-N and PPP) were indulged in a ‘noora-kushti’ (friendly wrestling) just to befool people. Khan claimed that masses were aware of the same face of both the parties.

Khawaja, talking to media on inaugural ceremony of inclusion of new American locomotives in Pakistan Railways fleet at Lahore Railway Station, rebuffed PTI chairman’s statement, saying Khan’s allegation carried no weight. “The PPP government in Sindh has badly failed to control the affairs of the province. The PML-N is committed to provide new leadership to the province,” he said.

To a question, Saad said there is nothing wrong in meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Imran Khan. He said General Bajwa is Pakistan’s army chief while Imran Khan is leader of a major political party.

In a lighter tone, Saad Rafiq remarked that Imran Khan makes statements while not in his senses but this time he made a sensible statement about meeting with the army chief.

Referring to the tussle between PPP and Sindh Police IG AD Khawaja, the minister said the PPP provincial government instead of an upright IG police wanted a Munshi (clerk) in Sindh to simply obey its orders.

“Sindh IG AD Khawaja’s fault is that he works on merit which doesn’t suit to the PPP,” he claimed.

About the PTI leadership’s criticism regarding performance of the Railways, he said doing politics of allegations and lies had become a practice of the PTI. The railways, he claimed, had seen a major progress in different fields during PML-N government tenure and it did not suit to those who were bent upon damaging the repute of the national institution.

To a question, Saad replied that the Railways’ land was not allotted to KP government for construction of Peshawar Metro Bus project as it was dedicated for a CPEC project.

KP CM Parvaiz Khattack recently criticised railways minister for not handing over a useless railways land to the provincial government for a vital project of people welfare.

Kh Saad said KP CM was a reasonable person and he was shocked to hear the illogical criticism from a reasonable man.

Earlier, the minister addressed the inaugural ceremony of induction of seven locomotives of 4,000 horsepower into the railways fleet. The PR had made the purchase agreement of 55 locomotives with the General Electric Company of US of which so far 14 engines have arrived in Pakistan. The PR added seven of them in its freight operation after completion of trial period. All 55 locomotives will reach the country till July and will be used for coal transportation from Karachi Port to different power plants. The locomotives had the capacity to transport 3,400 tonne weight and are the most powerful engines the Railways added in its freight operation in history.

Officials said the PR capacity of freight operation will become double after addition of all 55 locomotives in its fleet.