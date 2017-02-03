KARACHI - Muhammad Zubair Umar on Thursday was sworn in as the 32nd governor of Sindh at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The ceremony was hosted by Sindh Chief Sectary Mohammad Rizwan Memon, while Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah administered the oath.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, Senator Nihal Hashmi, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Provincial Ministers, Members of National Assembly, high court judges, Corp Commander General Shahib Beg Mirza, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG AD Khawaja, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, MQM-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others attended the ceremony.

Later, the newly-appointed Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar visited the Quaid’s mausoleum and laid floral wreath.

He was accompanied by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazl Chaudhry and some cabinet members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the slot of governor Sindh had fallen vacant after the death of Saeeeduz Zaman Siddiqui, who had passed away after a prolonged illness.

On January 30, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif nominated Zubair for the slot.

Zubair is an IBA graduate and has spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007, working in various capacities in Rome, Milan, Paris and Dubai.

In 1998, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for IBM Pakistan and was later elevated to CFO IBM Middle East/Africa region in 2004.

After joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he remained the part of party's Tax Reforms Media Committee from 2012 to 2013.

He was appointed Board of Investment Chairman in July 2013 and later given a position in Privatisation Commission.

Zubair is the son of General (r) Ghulam Umar and also the elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar.

PTI was conspicuous

by its absence

Talking to The Nation PTI Karachi leader Khurram Sher Zaman, while giving reasons for not attending the ceremony, said that firstly he was not invited, and secondly even if he had been invited, he would not have attended it; because his party was opposed to Zubair’s appointment because he represented a political party: the PML-N.