KARACHI - Municipal authorities have failed to remove filth and sewage from the city after the recent monsoon rains that lashed on Wednesday evening and Thursday night.

Although the local government officials, including the deputy mayor, claim that the cleanliness work is in full swing, there is no change on the ground despite the passage of four days.

Karachi is already facing problems relating to solid waste management and after the rains the problems have magnified due to the negligence of the authorities.

Heaps of garbage can be seen scattered on the streets and even on the main arteries of the city, but the authorities are not paying any attention.

Citizens complain about increasing infectious diseases due to increase in pollution in the city.

Besides dirt and garbage, sewage can also be seen accumulated on the roads.

These days various development works are underway in the city, and the garbage and sewage resulting from the rains have played havoc with these project sites.

KMC’s tall claims of cleaning major drains have proved to be hollow as rainwater spilling over onto the roads has created cracks in them.

Furthermore, water has also made its way to the houses located on the banks of major nullahs.

Health experts have alerted masses about the spread of different diseases in the current situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the rains, neither the KMC nor any DMC has initiated fumigation drive in any part of the city.

The roads of Sarjani Town 4 and Chowrangi are in worst condition as several pitfalls have been formed at various places after heavy rainfall. Other areas of the metropolis are also witnessing the same crisis.

The situation has landed people into distress as traffic flow was greatly affected by the poor condition of roads.

The city which provides major revenue to the country has been ruthlessly abandoned by the authorities. Negligence of the Sindh government and civilian departments has made the rain a curse and source of inconvenience for the Karachiites.

Heaps of garbage and slimy mud are seen scattered on the roads with no arrangement made to clear them out. Bad odour has taken hold of the city’s atmosphere as the gutters get filled up with waste material and trash.

Met office has predicted new monsoon rain spell from July 5 and if no timely measures are taken before then the already appalling situation of Karachi will take a dreadful turn, many residents said.