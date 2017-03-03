ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Thursday remained stuck to his earlier stance saying holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore was just a ‘stupidity’ in the wake of heightened security threats in the country.

“If the decision to hold PSL final in Lahore has been taken to bring back international cricket in Pakistan, then it would be a foolish decision,” Khan said while responding to questions of reporters at a local hotel during the website launching ceremony of KP government’s Billion Tree Plantation Program.

Earlier this week, the PTI chief had termed the decision to hold PSL final an ‘insane’ act and his remarks were criticised by different segments of the society.

The international cricket would return to the country only when the situation would be normal here. “How can you say that the situation is normal when 60,000 security personnel would be guarding 30,000 visitors in the stadium,” he said.

He further said that holding of the final under curfew-like situation will portray a negative image of Pakistan and questioned, “What message of peace we are giving to the international community in this way?”

Explaining his stance, the PTI chairman argued that when all quality foreign cricketers had refused to participate in PSL, then there was no use to invite those foreign cricketers who used to play only at club level.

Khan suggested that instead of holding PSL final in Lahore, the whole tournament should be held here instead of holding matches in Dubai with empty stadiums. “And then foreign cricketers should be invited here and whosoever wanted to come should have been given the opportunity to play,” he said.

He said that after coming to power in KP, the PTI government took strict measures against timber mafia. This mafia had expanded its evil influence as police department and bureaucrats had been acting as its pawns, he said. “Before the PTI government, as many as trees of worth 100 billion rupees had been cut down in KP and around 20 million trees were marked for cutting,” he said. The claims of development in advertisements by those shackled by Panama probe have no reality. In contrast to those claims, the PTI government has grown 10 times greater forests than in Changa Manga in KP province.

Imran said that 750 million trees had been planted so far under the Billion Tree Tsunami Project and the target of one billion was near to be achieved. He stated, “It’s a great initiative for our coming generations.”

Head of the KP government’s Green Growth Initiative Program Malik Amin Aslam, giving a presentation on the launching of the website, said that from now any citizen, through the online system, would be able to locate the area where trees had been planted in KP. He said that the KP government was making audit reports and the PC-1 of the project online to bring more transparency what he said this was unprecedented to make online PC-1 of any project. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs22 billion and its cost had been reduced to Rs11 billion.