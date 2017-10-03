LAHORE - One out of 27 sets of orange train has reached the provincial capital from China and parked at a depot in Dera Gujjran near Ring Road where its official unveiling ceremony is likely to be held on Saturday.

As the Punjab government has announced the official launching of metro trains at 27 kilometre track on December 25, the 90 per cent of remaining 26 sets of metro trains are set to arrive here before the inauguration date.

The first consignment of the rolling stock which reached in Lahore yesterday consisted of five coaches and one locomotive and it was transported from China to Karachi Port and then to Lahore in seven days.

“We can cautiously say that at least 23 train sets will reach Lahore before the end of 2017 as per the schedule issued by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO,” said Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, chairman of the steering committee of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project. He told The Nation that around 85 per cent development work at multi-billion rupees project was already completed. He further informed that every train will consist of five coaches and capacity to transport 1,000 passengers in one trip. Thus, according to him, more than 27,000 passengers will be able to travel on 27 metro trains in one trip.

One train is set to make 10 trips in a day and hence relying upon the authorities’ claim, it is estimated that more than 250, 000 passengers will daily travel through metro trains when they will fully start their operation in the city of more than 11 million people. Khawaja Hassan said the number of commuters will be doubled in the next five years.

The metro train will operate at a commercial speed of 80 kilometres per hour and cover the end to end (Ali Town to Dera Gujjran) 27 kilometre-long journey in just 45 minutes.

The delegation of the Chinese company, given task to operate metro trains for initially five years, also reached Lahore and held talks with authorities regarding trains’ operation.

“The negotiations with Chinese contractors especially on fare fixation continue and we will soon reach on a conclusion,” Khawaja Hassan said.

Regarding construction works, another official informed that contractors had constructed two elevated stations at Islam Park and Salamat Pura as model stations before July by finishing ongoing electrical and mechanical works, installing sign boards for public convenience, setting up ticket counters and taking into account all other minute details and then following the pattern, construction of other stations continued.

Mechanical work on all the 11 elevated stations along package-I and four stations along package-II of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train’s track was almost complete and at remaining nine stations of package–II will be completed before the end of this month. Launching of U-tub girders for construction of elevated track from Chauburji to Ali Town, Raiwind Road was also almost in final phase.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that Orange Line Metro Train was a major project of public interest which meant for whole of the country.

“Orange Line Metro Train Project is an important milestone towards providing latest transport facility to the common man. The arrival of first set of bogies of Orange Line Metro Train from China to Lahore is a good news,” said Punjab CM while presiding over a meeting here yesterday. The meeting was attended by Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, spokesman Punjab government Malik Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary and MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority and other officials.

The chief minister said that it was the right of the people to utilize such transport facilities which were accessible to elite. After the completion of Orange Line Metro Train Project, he said, thousands of ordinary citizens would travel in a peaceful and dignified way. Like the Metro Bus Project, completion of this initiative will provide affordable transport of international standards to the people and they will also get rid of outdated means of public transport, he added.