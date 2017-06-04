ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Saturday noted that mere allegations are not enough to prove biasness or partiality of members of the Joint Investigation Team, probing the Sharif family’s money trail and foreign property.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, on May 29 turned down the petition of the Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz. The written order of it was released on Saturday.

Hussain Nawaz, elder son of the Prime Minister, had moved a application for passing an appropriate order against Aamer Aziz and Bilal Rasool, Members of JIT. Khawaja Haris, representing the PM son, had argued extensively and cited about 11 judgments, including apex court judgment in Arsalan Iftikhar case, which was regarding the investigation team.

“We have gone through the record carefully, considered the submissions of the counsel and read the judgments, which are quite enlightening on the question of bias, partiality and predisposition but all of them related to the judicial and quasi judicial proceedings,” the order said.

The court noted that the counsel did not cite any precedent in which on the basis of mere allegations, an Investigation Officer was changed or substituted. We don’t find any substance in the application, therefore not inclined to pass the order in this regard.

It said relationship alone with the political rival of the applicant or his father won’t per se give rise to a reasonable apprehension that the investigation shall be biased or partial. “If relationship of the officer with one of the political rivals of the applicant or his father is considered to be a ground for substitution of a member of JIT then we don’t think any investigation under the sun could be held to be impartial and non-partisan because in this society such type of relationship can be found everywhere,” it added.

“In any case, if we noticed any such thing evincing bias, partiality, or predisposition on the part of any member of the JIT in favour or against either of the parties during the course of investigation, we would pass an appropriate order in this behalf,” the written order said.

Khawaja Haris contended that Bilal Rasool being a relative of Mian Muhammad Azhar, a political rival of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is not expected to stay impartial in the investigation, the more so when, many of his kith and kin are ardent supporters of PTI. To support his contention, he had referred some posts on social media.

Regarding Aamer Aziz, the counsel said, he appeared to be biased as he pressurised and even harassed Tariq Shafi during the course of investigation.

The said officer, the counsel added, is already poised and predisposed to go to the detriment of the applicant as he did in the past while investigating the case of Hudaibya Paper Mills.

The court said the ground mentioned about the partiality and predisposition of Aamer Aziz is not of a nature which could be considered on the basis of mere allegations. The allegations thus being premature and unsubstantiated don’t warrant substitution of any member of the JIT at least at this stage, the court said.