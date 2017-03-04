ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal asked federal secretary for water and power to finalise the feasibility studies for the inclusion of Diamer-Bhasha Dam in the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by June 2017.

Chairing a meeting in Planning Commission at Islamabad to review the progress on projects being implemented under CPEC, Ahsan asked the federal secretary for water and power, who is also the coordinator of the energy working group, “By June, we should be clear whether it is feasible to bring Diamer Bhasha dam under CPEC or not.”

The meeting was attended by officials from Chinese Embassy, different ministries and provincial departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that China and Pakistan in the sixth meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, held in Beijing, had decided to make water security a part of the CPEC framework. For development of hydroelectric projects on the North Indus River, particularly the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam, the JCC had constituted a joint working group. The group has both the Chinese and Pakistani experts and they decide the feasibility of the inclusion of projects in the CPEC. The Chinese experts along their Pakistani experts visited various site on North Indus River last month. The group is looking on various aspect of the Bhasha Dam project for its inclusion in the CPEC umbrella.

The minister asked the secretary to finalise the decision in this regard before June otherwise they will fund it from the PSDP, sources said. Regarding the security of the CPEC, the minister was briefed about the deployment of the personnel on various CPEC related projects. The minister said that for the security of CPEC and mutual coordination, the law enforcement agencies evolve standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Meanwhile a press release issued here stated that the minister said that CPEC projects in energy, Gwadar, motorways and other sectors would be completed in the stipulated time.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the timely completion of ongoing projects in the energy sector is top priority of the government and it will not tolerate negligence of any kind. He further directed that besides power generation projects, transmission and distribution schemes be implemented so that the system can meet the needs.

The minister said that energy projects under CPEC be environment friendly though the use modern technology and according to the international laws.

During the meeting, National Highway officials briefed the participants on progress over Western route and Multan-Sukkur Motorway projects.

He instructed that the Infrastructure group ensure timely implementation of newly approved road projects. “Steering mechanism shall be formed immediately by National Highway Authority along with provincial representatives for new road projects agreed in 6th JCC,” he said.

He directed the authorities to initiate construction work on road projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the rehabilitation and dualisation of Indus Highway from Kohat to LakkiMarwat. He further said that local administration and elected representatives be taken onboard to decide compensation for land acquisition in connection with the roads projects.

While reviewing the progress on ongoing Gwadar projects, Ahsan said that the public welfare schemes in Gwadar would guarantee the bright future of CPEC. He instructed that projects in different sectors including education, health, water supply professional education and technical skills be completed according to international standards.

He also issued directions for early rehabilitation of existing desalination plant in Gwadar to avoid drinking water problem in the upcoming summer.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China were ensuring a number of initiatives to modernise and enhance the capacity of Gwadar Port. “The port will make Pakistan a hub of global trade,” he hoped

The minister said that Gwadar city is being developed according to international standards, thus the working group on Gwadar must ensure high quality in the formation of a city master plan.

“Completion of Gwadar International Airport will play a vital role in development of the port city, so all the institutions prepare a collaborative and integrated strategy for the timely completion of the project,” he added.

The minister also directed all the provincial governments to review the CPEC’s long term projects by March 9. He said that final drafts prepared after recommendations of the provincial governments will be shared with Chinese by 31st of the current month.

He directed all the provinces to complete the feasibility reports on establishment of Special Economic Zones under CPEC. “To ensure maximum benefits of industrial cooperation, a joint national industrial framework must be developed with the support of local industrialists, experts and researchers,” he said.

He further emphasised that federal and provincial governments jointly work to ensure security of workers on CPEC projects. He further instructed for a joint mechanism of law enforcement agencies to ensure smooth operation.