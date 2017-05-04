ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected nominees of the State Bank of Pakistan and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for the joint investigation team to probe the corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons for establishing offshore companies.

Like FIA, MI, ISI and NAB, the SECP and SBP submitted names of their officers for the JIT, but the three-judge special bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, expressed reservations over the names and summoned the SECP chairman and the State Bank of Pakistan governor tomorrow with the direction to provide entire list of officers of Grade-18 and above.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ejaz observed that the court would look into the lists of officials provided by respective institutions and approve the names for the JIT. The court wanted officials of high integrity to be part of the JIT so that transparent investigations could be carried out, he added.

Justice Ejaz observed that the officials nominated by the SBP and the SECP did not meet the court’s criteria. “We want honest and professional officials to be members of the JIT.”

“We will choose names from the list and approve them in order to ensure that the entire proceeding is made in a completely impartial and transparent manner,” said Justice Sheikh Azmat.

Justice Azmat remarked that the bench would ensure that proceedings were conducted in an impartial and transparent manner. “No one will be allowed to play games with the court,” he added.

The special bench has been constituted for implementation of the Panama leaks judgment.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed everything must be open and clear as the court wants neutral and clear investigation into the instant matter. “We direct the SECP chairman and the SBP governor to appear in person day after tomorrow (May 5) and provide the list of entire officers of Grade-18 and above,” he said.

Attorney General for Pakistan Ashter Ausaf told the court that he would contact the acting State Bank governor or whosoever may be the head to do the needful.

“Tell them to comply with the court’s order and come with the list of all officers of Grade-18 and above and the court will approve names from that,” Justice Azmat asked the AGP. “Sure, there is no question about it,” the attorney general replied.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, another member of the bench, said: “No excuses and delay will be tolerated.”

Justice Azmat made it clear that nobody should play game with the court. “We will not be held hostage,” he asserted and warned dragging feet would have consequences.

On April 20, a five-member larger bench of the apex court, while announcing its verdict on the Panama leaks, had ordered formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the matter.

The court had ordered inclusion of officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), FIA, NAB, SECP and SBP in the JIT.

In pursuance of the court direction, the institutions submitted names of the officers who would be part of the JIT.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rebutted a news item carried by a section of electronic and print media on Tuesday regarding establishment of special cell in the apex court for Panama Papers case with Additional Registrar (Judicial) Muhammad Ali as its coordinator.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, clarified that the news item was baseless as neither any cell had been created nor had Muhammad Ali been appointed as its coordinator.